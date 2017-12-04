EZOIC SERVICE PRIVACY POLICY

chromeunboxed.com ("Website") uses a third party technology called Ezoic.

INFORMATION ABOUT OUR ORGANIZATION AND WEBSITE

Ezoic is committed to protecting your privacy. We will only use the information that we collect lawfully in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (Regulation (EU) 2016/679).

Ezoic's principal activities are:

Website analytics

Website personalization

Website hosting

Our privacy policy covers Ezoic Inc., Ezoic Limited and this Website:

Ezoic Inc.

5870 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, California, United States

Ezoic Limited

Toffee Factory, Lower Steenbergs Yard, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 2DF United Kingdom

DATA

In order to provide our products and services and related support, it is necessary for Ezoic to transfer your personal data outside of the European Union. In such case, the data controller for this data for EU residents is Ezoic Inc. having it’s registered offices at 5870 El Camino Real Carlsbad, California, United States. All questions of requests regarding the processing of data may be addresses to data@ezoic.com

PROVIDING VISITORS WITH ANONYMOUS ACCESS

If you do not consent to such collection, you can access this website without disclosing your personal data.

AUTOMATIC COLLECTION OF INFORMATION

Ezoic records data about the individuals and the traffic to this website. Ezoic is this website's limited agent (and data controller in the EU context) for the purpose of providing Internet data and optimization services. Ezoic may use this data to improve its service or enable other services (e.g., using visitor traffic logs or data posted through the service to improve the optimization of other websites).

Personal Information

Ezoic may collect personal information as defined in GDPR (such as IP address and a unique id in a cookie) about visitors to your website for the purposes of statistics, analytics and personalization. In addition, Ezoic works with numerous third parties for the collection and storage of data and the providing of analytics and advertising services.

Use of Personal Information

Purpose/Activity Type(s) of Data Lawful basis for processig To improve user experience Identity

Technical

Usage Your information helps us to provide you with a more pleasant, efficient experience on this website that may be customized to how you or others respond to content and ads on this or other websites. To improve ad performance Identity

Technical

Usage Your information helps us to optimize the placement, size, timing and number of ads displayed to you. It enables us to make smart decision that help this website owner earn money but reduce the disruption of ads on your experience. To improve content creation Identity

Technical

Usage Your information helps us learn what content you care about and enjoy and, the style of content you like and what you engage the most with. This helps us produce more content and features that you might like. To improve website performance Identity

Technical

Usage Your information helps us measure various performance metrics about our site, such as site speed, so that we can improve the performance of this site.

PROCESSING OF DATA AND CONSENT

We will process the data we collect about you to improve the operation of this and other websites. This information helps us make decisions about what content to show, how it should be formatted, the number, size and placement of advertisements and how content should be delivered to individuals. THis information is also used for analysis of performance and reporting.

USE OF APPLICATION LOGS

Our servers automatically record information (“Application Log Data”) created by your use of this website. Application Log Data may include information such as your IP address, browser type, operating system, the referring web page, pages visited, location, your mobile carrier, device and application IDs, search terms, and cookie information. We use this information to diagnose and improve our services. Except as stated in section (Data Retention), we will either delete the Application Log Data or remove any account identifiers, such as your username, full IP address, or email address, after 48 months.

DATA RETENTION

The personal information we collect is retained for no longer than necessary to fulfil the stated purposes in section “PROCESSING OF DATA AND CONSENT” above or for a period specifically required by law or regulation that Ezoic is obligated to follow. Personal data used to fulfil verification of certain types of services such as SSL certificate, payments, and billing will be retained for a minimum of 5 years depending on the class of product or service and may be retained in either a physical or electronic format. Even if you request deletion or erasure of your data, we may retain your personal data to the extent necessary and for so long as necessary for our legitimate business interests or performance of contractual obligations. After the retention period is over, Ezoic securely disposes or anonymizes your personal information in order to prevent loss, theft, misuse, or unauthorized access.

CONFIDENTIALITY / SECURITY

We have implemented security policies, rules and technical measures to protect the personal data that we have under our control from: unauthorized access improper use or disclosure unauthorized modification unlawful destruction or accidental loss. All our employees and data processors, who have access to, and are associated with the processing of personal data, are obliged to respect the confidentiality of our visitors’ personal data. We ensure that your personal data will not be disclosed to State institutions and authorities except if required by law or other regulation

DATA ACCESS & DELETION

You have the right to view information that we have collected about you and to request deletion of any personal information we may have. You can use this data lookup tool to complete these actions.