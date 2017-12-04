EZOIC SERVICE PRIVACY POLICY
chromeunboxed.com ("Website") uses a third party technology called Ezoic.
INFORMATION ABOUT OUR ORGANIZATION AND WEBSITE
Ezoic is committed to protecting your privacy. We will only use the information that we collect lawfully in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (Regulation (EU) 2016/679).
Ezoic's principal activities are:
Our privacy policy covers Ezoic Inc., Ezoic Limited and this Website:
Ezoic Inc.
5870 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, California, United States
Ezoic Limited
Toffee Factory, Lower Steenbergs Yard, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 2DF United Kingdom
DATA
In order to provide our products and services and related support, it is necessary for Ezoic to transfer your personal data outside of the European Union. In such case, the data controller for this data for EU residents is Ezoic Inc. having it’s registered offices at 5870 El Camino Real Carlsbad, California, United States. All questions of requests regarding the processing of data may be addresses to data@ezoic.com
PROVIDING VISITORS WITH ANONYMOUS ACCESS
If you do not consent to such collection, you can access this website without disclosing your personal data.
AUTOMATIC COLLECTION OF INFORMATION
Ezoic records data about the individuals and the traffic to this website. Ezoic is this website's limited agent (and data controller in the EU context) for the purpose of providing Internet data and optimization services. Ezoic may use this data to improve its service or enable other services (e.g., using visitor traffic logs or data posted through the service to improve the optimization of other websites).
Personal Information
Ezoic may collect personal information as defined in GDPR (such as IP address and a unique id in a cookie) about visitors to your website for the purposes of statistics, analytics and personalization. In addition, Ezoic works with numerous third parties for the collection and storage of data and the providing of analytics and advertising services.
Use of Personal Information
|Purpose/Activity
|Type(s) of Data
|Lawful basis for processig
|To improve user experience
|
|Your information helps us to provide you with a more pleasant, efficient experience on this website that may be customized to how you or others respond to content and ads on this or other websites.
|To improve ad performance
|
|Your information helps us to optimize the placement, size, timing and number of ads displayed to you. It enables us to make smart decision that help this website owner earn money but reduce the disruption of ads on your experience.
|To improve content creation
|
|Your information helps us learn what content you care about and enjoy and, the style of content you like and what you engage the most with. This helps us produce more content and features that you might like.
|To improve website performance
|
|Your information helps us measure various performance metrics about our site, such as site speed, so that we can improve the performance of this site.
PROCESSING OF DATA AND CONSENT
We will process the data we collect about you to improve the operation of this and other websites. This information helps us make decisions about what content to show, how it should be formatted, the number, size and placement of advertisements and how content should be delivered to individuals. THis information is also used for analysis of performance and reporting.
USE OF APPLICATION LOGS
Our servers automatically record information (“Application Log Data”) created by your use of this website. Application Log Data may include information such as your IP address, browser type, operating system, the referring web page, pages visited, location, your mobile carrier, device and application IDs, search terms, and cookie information. We use this information to diagnose and improve our services. Except as stated in section (Data Retention), we will either delete the Application Log Data or remove any account identifiers, such as your username, full IP address, or email address, after 48 months.
DATA RETENTION
The personal information we collect is retained for no longer than necessary to fulfil the stated purposes in section “PROCESSING OF DATA AND CONSENT” above or for a period specifically required by law or regulation that Ezoic is obligated to follow. Personal data used to fulfil verification of certain types of services such as SSL certificate, payments, and billing will be retained for a minimum of 5 years depending on the class of product or service and may be retained in either a physical or electronic format. Even if you request deletion or erasure of your data, we may retain your personal data to the extent necessary and for so long as necessary for our legitimate business interests or performance of contractual obligations. After the retention period is over, Ezoic securely disposes or anonymizes your personal information in order to prevent loss, theft, misuse, or unauthorized access.
CONFIDENTIALITY / SECURITY
We have implemented security policies, rules and technical measures to protect the personal data that we have under our control from: unauthorized access improper use or disclosure unauthorized modification unlawful destruction or accidental loss. All our employees and data processors, who have access to, and are associated with the processing of personal data, are obliged to respect the confidentiality of our visitors’ personal data. We ensure that your personal data will not be disclosed to State institutions and authorities except if required by law or other regulation
DATA ACCESS & DELETION
You have the right to view information that we have collected about you and to request deletion of any personal information we may have. You can use this data lookup tool to complete these actions.
Below is a list of cookies that are commonly set on this website.
Below is a list of usage, technical and identify metrics that are commonly stored and processed when you use this website
|Your location information, including country, state, city, metro and postal code
|The webpage your were at before this website
|The type of browser you use and the version
|The brand and operating system of your device
|What time zone you're in and what time it is there
|What pages on this site you visit
|How you interact with this website, including time spent, how much you scroll and your mouse movements
|The size of your devices screen and the size of the browser on that screen
|What content you share on the page
|If you copy and paste content on this website
|What ad or link you clicked on to arrive at this website
|The type of internet connection you use and your ISP or service provider
|How long it takes for this website's content to get transfered to your browser, load in your browser and render
|The weather where you are currently located
|Your age and gender
|Your ip address
|A unique id so that we can recognize you
|What ads you click on
|Name
|Policy
|Features
|Purposes
|Emerse Sverige AB
|https://www.emerse.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|BeeswaxIO Corporation
|https://www.beeswax.com/privacy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|TripleLift, Inc.
|https://triplelift.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
|AdMaxim Inc.
|http://www.admaxim.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|ADventori SAS
|https://www.adventori.com/with-us/legal-notice/
Necessary
Marketing
|Oath (EMEA) Limited
|https://policies.oath.com/ie/en/oath/privacy/index.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Venatus Media Limited
|https://www.venatusmedia.com/privacy/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Exponential Interactive, Inc
|http://exponential.com/privacy
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|AdSpirit GmbH
|http://www.adspirit.de/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|BidTheatre AB
|https://www.bidtheatre.com/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
|Conversant Europe Ltd.
|https://www.conversantmedia.eu/legal/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Etarget SE
|https://www.etarget.sk/privacy.php
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|ADITION technologies AG
|adition.com/datenschutz
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Quantcast International Limited
|https://www.quantcast.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Adikteev
|https://www.adikteev.com/eu/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
|Roq.ad GmbH
|https://www.roq.ad/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Vibrant Media Limited
|https://www.vibrantmedia.com/en/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Captify Technologies Limited
|http://www.captify.co.uk/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|NEURAL.ONE
|https://web.neural.one/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Sovrn Holdings Inc
|https://www.sovrn.com/sovrn-privacy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|NEORY GmbH
|https://www.neory.com/privacy.html
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|AppNexus Inc.
|https://www.appnexus.com/en/company/platform-privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Index Exchange, Inc.
|www.indexexchange.com/privacy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
|ADARA MEDIA UNLIMITED
|https://adara.com/privacy-promise/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Avocet Systems Limited
|http://www.avocet.io/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
|xAd, Inc. dba GroundTruth
|https://www.groundtruth.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Tradelab, SAS
|http://tradelab.com/en/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|Smart Adserver
|http://smartadserver.com/company/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|The Rubicon Project, Limited
|http://rubiconproject.com/rubicon-project-yield-optimization-privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Purch Group, Inc.
|http://www.purch.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Dataxu, Inc.
|https://www.dataxu.com/about-us/privacy/data-collection-platform/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|MediaMath, Inc.
|http://www.mediamath.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Criteo SA
|https://www.criteo.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
|Crimtan Holdings Limited
|https://crimtan.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|RTB House S.A.
|https://www.rtbhouse.com/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
|Scene Stealer Limited
|http://scenestealer.tv/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Blis Media Limited
|http://www.blis.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Simplifi Holdings Inc.
|https://www.simpli.fi/site-privacy-policy2/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|LifeStreet Corporation
|http://www.lifestreet.com/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|ShareThis, Inc.
|http://www.sharethis.com/privacy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|N Technologies Inc.
|https://n.rich/privacy-notice
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Madison Logic, Inc.
|https://www.madisonlogic.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Sirdata
|https://www.sirdata.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|OpenX Software Ltd. and its affiliates
|https://www.openx.com/legal/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|GroupM
|https://www.groupm.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Justpremium BV
|http://justpremium.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Intent Media, Inc.
|https://intentmedia.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Vdopia DBA Chocolate Platform
|https://chocolateplatform.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|RhythmOne, LLC
|https://www.rhythmone.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Sharethrough, Inc
|https://platform-cdn.sharethrough.com/privacy-policy
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|PulsePoint, Inc.
|https://www.pulsepoint.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Amobee, Inc.
|https://www.amobee.com/trust/privacy-guidelines
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|M32 Media Inc
|https://m32.media/privacy-cookie-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Greenhouse Group BV (with its trademark LemonPI)
|https://www.lemonpi.io/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|GumGum, Inc.
|https://gumgum.com/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Active Agent AG
|http://www.active-agent.com/de/unternehmen/datenschutzerklaerung/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|PubMatic, Inc.
|https://pubmatic.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Tapad, Inc.
|https://www.tapad.com/privacy
Linking Devices
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|Skimbit Ltd
|https://skimlinks.com/pages/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|adsquare GmbH
|www.adsquare.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Impression Desk Technologies Limited
|https://impressiondesk.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Adverline
|https://www.adverline.com/privacy/
Marketing
Necessary
|affilinet
|https://www.affili.net/de/footeritem/datenschutz
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Smaato, Inc.
|https://www.smaato.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Rakuten Marketing LLC
|https://rakutenmarketing.com/legal-notices/services-privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Yieldlab AG
|http://www.yieldlab.de/meta-navigation/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Adform A/S
|https://site.adform.com/privacy-policy-opt-out/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|NetSuccess, s.r.o.
|https://www.inres.sk/pp/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|iRIX Software Engineering AG
|https://www.irix.ch/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
|Fifty Technology Limited
|https://fiftymedia.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|The Trade Desk, Inc and affiliated companies
|https://www.thetradedesk.com/general/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Hottraffic BV (DMA Institute)
|https://www.dma-institute.com/privacy-compliancy/
Necessary
Statistics
|Taboola Europe Limited
|https://www.taboola.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Maytrics GmbH
|https://maytrics.com/node/2
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|comScore, Inc.
|https://www.comscore.com/About-comScore/Privacy-Policy
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
|LoopMe Ltd
|https://loopme.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Eyeota Ptd Ltd
|https://www.eyeota.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
|Adloox SA
|http://adloox.com/disclaimer
Statistics
|Teads
|https://teads.tv/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Marketing
Necessary
|admetrics GmbH
|https://admetrics.io/en/privacy_policy/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|SlimCut Media SAS
|http://www.slimcutmedia.com/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Necessary
|Rich Audience
|https://richaudience.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Widespace AB
|https://www.widespace.com/legal/privacy-policy-notice/
Necessary
Marketing
|Sizmek Technologies, Inc.
|https://www.sizmek.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Avid Media Ltd
|http://www.avidglobalmedia.eu/privacy-policy.html
Necessary
Marketing
|LiveRamp, Inc.
|www.liveramp.com/service-privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Admotion SRL
|http://www.admotion.com/policy/
Necessary
Marketing
|ConnectAd Realtime GmbH
|http://connectadrealtime.com/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
|Lotame Solutions, Inc.
|https://www.lotame.com/about-lotame/privacy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Nano Interactive GmbH
|http://www.nanointeractive.com/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|PIXIMEDIA SAS
|https://piximedia.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Ströer SSP GmbH
|https://www.stroeer.de/fileadmin/user_upload/Datenschutz.pdf
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|ShowHeroes GmbH
|http://showheroes.com/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
|Confiant Inc.
|https://www.confiant.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
|Teemo SA
|https://teemo.co/fr/confidentialite/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|YOC AG
|https://yoc.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|Beemray Oy
|https://www.beemray.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|MiQ
|http://wearemiq.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|ADman Interactive SL
|http://admanmedia.com/politica
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Admedo Ltd
|https://www.admedo.com/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|MADVERTISE MEDIA
|http://madvertise.com/en/gdpr/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|Underdog Media LLC
|https://underdogmedia.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Seedtag Advertising S.L
|https://www.seedtag.com/en/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
|Snapsort Inc., operating as Sortable
|https://sortable.com/privacy
Necessary
Statistics
|ID5 Technology SAS
|https://www.id5.io/privacy
Necessary
|Reveal Mobile, Inc
|revealmobile.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|One Person Health, Inc. (DBA Adacado)
|https://www.adacado.com/privacy-policy-april-25-2018/
Marketing
Necessary
|AdRoll Inc
|https://www.adrollgroup.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
|IPONWEB GmbH
|https://www.iponweb.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|BIDSWITCH GmbH
|http://www.bidswitch.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|EASYmedia GmbH
|https://login.rtbmarket.com/gdpr
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Outbrain UK Ltd
|https://www.outbrain.com/legal/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Preference
|district m inc.
|https://districtm.net/en/page/platforms-data-and-privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Bombora Inc.
|https://bombora.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Yieldmo, Inc.
|https://www.yieldmo.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|TreSensa, Inc.
|www.tresensa.com/eu-privacy
Necessary
Marketing
|Flashtalking, Inc.
|http://www.flashtalking.com/privacypolicy/
Necessary
|Sift Media, Inc
|https://www.sift.co/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Sublime Skinz
|http://ayads.co/privacy.php
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|FORTVISION
|http://fortvision.com/POC/index.html
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|digitalAudience
|http://digitalaudience.io/legal/privacy-cookies/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Adkernel LLC
|http://adkernel.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Thirdpresence Oy
|http://www.thirdpresence.com/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|EMX Digital LLC
|https://emxdigital.com/privacy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|33Across
|http://www.33across.com/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Platform161
|https://platform161.com/cookie-and-privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Teroa S.A.
|https://www.e-planning.net/en/privacy.html
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|1020, Inc. dba Placecast and Ericsson Emodo
|https://www.ericsson-emodo.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Media.net Advertising FZ-LLC
|https://www.media.net/en/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Delta Projects AB
|http://www.deltaprojects.com/data-collection-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|advanced store GmbH
|http://www.advanced-store.com/de/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Switch Concepts Limited
|https://www.switchconcepts.com/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|video intelligence AG
|https://www.vi.ai/privacy-policy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Semasio GmbH
|http://www.semasio.com/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|Location Sciences AI Ltd
|https://www.locationsciences.ai/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Zemanta, Inc.
|http://www.zemanta.com/legal/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Tapjoy, Inc.
|https://www.tapjoy.com/legal/#privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Sellpoints Inc.
|https://retargeter.com/service-privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|2KDirect, Inc. (dba iPromote)
|https://www.ipromote.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
|Centro, Inc.
|https://www.centro.net/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Rezonence Limited
|https://rezonence.com/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|Publicis Media GmbH
|https://www.publicismedia.de/datenschutz/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|SYNC
|https://redirect.sync.tv/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
|ORTEC B.V.
|https://www.ortecadscience.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Marketing
|Ligatus GmbH
|https://www.ligatus.com/en/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Adssets AB
|http://adssets.com/policy/
Marketing
Statistics
|Collective Europe Ltd.
|https://www.timeincuk.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Ogury Ltd.
|https://www.ogury.com/privacy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|1plusX AG
|https://www.1plusx.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|AntVoice
|https://www.antvoice.com/en/privacypolicy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
|smartclip Holding AG
|http://privacy-portal.smartclip.net/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|DoubleVerify Inc.
|https://www.doubleverify.com/privacy/
Statistics
|Mediasmart Mobile S.L.
|http://mediasmart.io/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
|IgnitionOne
|https://www.ignitionone.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|emetriq GmbH
|https://www.emetriq.com/datenschutz/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Leadplace - Temelio
|https://temelio.com/vie-privee
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|adrule GmbH
|https://www.adrule.net/de/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
|A Million Ads Limited
|https://www.amillionads.com/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
|remerge GmbH
|https://remerge.io/privacy-policy.html
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Rockerbox, Inc
|http://rockerbox.com/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Bounce Exchange, Inc
|https://www.bouncex.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Zebestof
|http://www.zebestof.com/en/about-us-2/privacy-en/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|Smartology Limited
|https://www.smartology.net/privacy-policy/
Statistics
|OneTag Ltd
|https://www.onetag.net/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|LiquidM Technology GmbH
|https://liquidm.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|ARMIS SAS
|http://armis.tech/infos-cookies/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Audiens S.r.l.
|http://www.audiens.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Statistics
|7Hops.com Inc. (ZergNet)
|zergnet.com/privacy
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
|Bucksense Inc
|http://www.bucksense.com/platform-privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Bidtellect, Inc
|https://www.bidtellect.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Adello Group AG
|https://www.adello.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|RTK.IO, Inc
|http://www.rtk.io/privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Preference
Marketing
Statistics
|Spotad
|http://www.spotad.co/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
|AdTheorent, Inc
|http://adtheorent.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Digitize New Media Ltd
|http://www.digitize.ie/online-privacy
Marketing
Preference
|Bannerflow AB
|bannerflow.com/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
|Sonobi, Inc
|http://sonobi.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
|Unruly Group Ltd
|https://unruly.co/privacy/
Marketing
Necessary
Statistics
|Spolecznosci Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.
|https://www.spolecznosci.pl/polityka-prywatnosci
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|iotec global Ltd.
|https://www.iotecglobal.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Research Now Group, Inc
|https://www.valuedopinions.co.uk/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Goodway Group, Inc.
|https://goodwaygroup.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Netsprint SA
|http://spoldzielnia.nsaudience.pl/opt-out/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Intowow Innovation Ltd.
|http://www.intowow.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Mirando GmbH & Co KG
|https://wwwmirando.de/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Sanoma Media Finland
|https://sanoma.fi/tietoa-meista/tietosuoja/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Viralize SRL
|https://viralize.com/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Genius Sports Media Limited
|http://www.geniussports.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
|Collective, Inc. dba Visto
|https://www.vistohub.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Onnetwork Sp. z o.o.
|https://www.onnetwork.tv/pp_services.php
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Revcontent, LLC
|https://faq.revcontent.com/customer/en/portal/articles/2703838-revcontent-s-privacy-and-cookie-policy
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|RockYou, Inc.
|https://rockyou.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Statistics
|LKQD, a division of Nexstar Digital, LLC.
|http://www.lkqd.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Golden Bees
|http://goldenbees.fr/notre-politique-de-confidentialite/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Spot.IM Ltd.
|http://spot.im/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Triton Digital Canada Inc.
|https://www.tritondigital.com/privacy-policies
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|plista GmbH
|https://www.plista.com/about/privacy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|TimeOne
|https://www.timeonegroup.com/en/privacy-policies/
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Inskin Media LTD
|http://www.inskinmedia.com/privacy-policy.html
Marketing
Necessary
|Jaduda GmbH
|https://www.jadudamobile.com/datenschutzerklaerung/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Converge-Digital
|https://converge-digital.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Smadex SL
|http://smadex.com/end-user-privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Comcast International France SAS
|freewheel.tv/privacy-policy
Necessary
|McCann Discipline LTD
|https://www.primis.tech/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/primisPrivacyPolicy2018.pdf
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|AdClear GmbH
|https://www.adclear.de/datenschutzerklaerung/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Codewise Sp. z o.o. Sp. k
|https://voluumdsp.com/end-user-privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|ADYOULIKE SA
|https://www.adyoulike.com/privacy_policy.php
Preference
Necessary
Marketing
|mobalo GmbH
|https://www.mobalo.com/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|A.Mob
|https://adotmob.com/privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Steel House, Inc.
|https://steelhouse.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Improve Digital International BV
|https://www.improvedigital.com/platform-privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|On Device Research Limited
|https://s.on-device.com/privacyPolicy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Keymantics
|https://www.keymantics.com/assets/privacy-policy.pdf
Necessary
Marketing
|R-TARGET
|http://www.r-target.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
|mainADV Srl
|http://www.mainad.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Integral Ad Science, Inc.
|https://integralads.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
|Qwertize
|https://www.qwertize.com/en/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Sojern, Inc.
|https://www.sojern.com/privacy/product-privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Celtra, Inc.
|https://www.celtra.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|SpotX
|https://www.spotx.tv/privacy-policy/
Necessary
|ADMAN - Phaistos Networks, S.A.
|http://www.adman.gr/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|SMARTSTREAM.TV GmbH
|https://www.smartstream.tv/en/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
|Knorex Pte Ltd
|https://www.knorex.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Gamned
|https://www.gamned.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Accorp Sp. z o.o.
|http://www.instytut-pollster.pl/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
|ADUX
|http://www.adux.com/donnees-personelles/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|PowerLinks Media Limited
|https://www.powerlinks.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Preference
|Jivox Corp
|http://www.jivox.com/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Connatix Native Exchange Inc.
|https://connatix.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Polar Mobile Group Inc.
|https://privacy.polar.me
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
|Clipcentric, Inc.
|https://clipcentric.com/privacy.bhtml
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Readpeak Oy
|http://readpeak.com/privacy-policy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Perform Media Services Ltd
|http://www.performgroup.com/media-privacy-notice
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Marketing
Necessary
|S4M
|http://www.s4m.io/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
|Mobile Professionals BV
|https://mobpro.com/privacy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|usemax advertisement (Emego GmbH)
|http://www.usemax.de/?l=privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Adobe Advertising Cloud
|https://www.adobe.com/nz/privacy/marketing-cloud.html
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Videology Ltd.
|https://videologygroup.com/en/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|The ADEX GmbH
|https://www.theadex.com/privacy-opt-out/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Welect GmbH
|https://www.welect.de/datenschutz
Statistics
|StackAdapt
|www.stackadapt.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|WEBORAMA
|https://weborama.com/privacy_en/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Liveintent Inc.
|https://liveintent.com/services-privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
|DigiTrust / IAB Tech Lab
|http://www.digitru.st/privacy-policy/
Necessary
|zeotap GmbH
|https://www.zeotap.com/privacy_policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|TabMo SAS
|http://static.tabmo.io.s3.amazonaws.com/privacy-policy/index.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
|Schibsted Classified Media Spain, S.L.
|https://www.vibbo.com/privacidad.htm?ca=0_s
Preference
|Permodo GmbH
|https://permodo.com/de/privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|AdTiming Technology Company Limited
|http://www.adtiming.com/en/privacypolicy.html
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Preference
|Fyber
|https://www.fyber.com/legal/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
|ad6media
|https://www.ad6media.fr/privacy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|The Kantar Group Limited
|http://www.kantar.com/cookies-policies
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Rockabox Media Ltd
|http://scoota.com/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
|Marfeel Slutions S.L
|https://www.marfeel.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
|InMobi Pte Ltd
|https://www.inmobi.com/privacy-policy-for-eea
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Telaria, Inc
|https://telaria.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Gemius SA
|https://www.gemius.com/cookie-policy.html
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Wizaly
|https://www.wizaly.com/terms-of-use#privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Statistics
|Apester Ltd
|https://apester.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
|Adelphic LLC
|https://adelphic.com/platform/privacy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Aerserv LLC
|https://www.aerserv.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Instinctive, Inc.
|https://instinctive.io/privacy
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
|Optomaton UG
|http://optomaton.com/privacy.html
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
|Video Media Groep B.V.
|http://www.videomediagroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Privacy-policy-VMG.pdf
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
|Digilant Spain, SLU
|https://www.digilant.com/es/politica-privacidad/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Vuble
|www.vuble.tv/us/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Orion Semantics
|http://static.orion-semantics.com/privacy.html
Necessary
Marketing
|Signal Digital Inc.
|https://www.signal.co/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Visarity Technologies GmbH
|http://primo.design/docs/PrivacyPolicyPrimo.html
Statistics
|DIGITEKA Technologies
|https://www.ultimedia.com/POLICY.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Linicom
|https://www.linicom.com/privacy/
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
|Acuityads Inc.
|https://www.acuityads.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Mindlytix SAS
|http://mindlytix.com/privacy/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Permutive, Inc.
|https://permutive.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
|Onlysix Limited
|https://permutive.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
|Matomy Media Ltd.
|https://www.mobfox.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|MGID Inc.
|https://www.mgid.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Meetrics GmbH
|https://www.meetrics.com/en/data-privacy/
Statistics
|Yieldlove GmbH
|http://www.yieldlove.com/cookie-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Seeding Alliance GmbH
|http://seeding-alliance.de/datenschutz
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|My6sense Inc.
|https://my6sense.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Preference
|Ezoic Inc.
|https://www.ezoic.com/terms/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Bigabid Media Ltd
|http://www.bigabid.com/data-protection/gdpr
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Free Stream Media Corp. dba Samba TV
|https://samba.tv/legal/privacy-policy-2-28-2018/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Samba TV UK Limited
|https://samba.tv/legal/privacy-policy-2-28-2018/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Somo Audience Corp
|https://somoaudience.com/legal/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
|realzeit GmbH
|https://realzeitmedia.com/privacy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Vidoomy Media SL
|http://vidoomy.com/privacy-policy.html
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|communicationAds GmbH & Co. KG
|https://www.communicationads.net/aboutus/privacy/
Necessary
|Getintent USA, inc.
|https://getintent.com/privacy/
Necessary
|mediarithmics SAS
|http://www.mediarithmics.com/en/data-privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|VECTAURY
|https://www.vectaury.io/en/personal-data
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Nielsen Marketing Cloud
|http://www.nielsen.com/us/en/privacy-statement/exelate-privacy-policy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Digital Control GmbH & Co. KG
|http://advolution.de/privacy.php
Necessary
Marketing
|1000mercis
|http://ads.1000mercis.com/fr.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Qriously
|https://www.qriously.com/privacy
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
|Audience Trading Platform Ltd.
|https://atp.io/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Pixalate, Inc.
|http://pixalate.com/privacypolicy/
Necessary
Statistics
|Triapodi Ltd.
|https://appreciate.mobi/page.html#/end-user-privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Exactag GmbH
|https://www.exactag.com/en/data-privacy/
Necessary
Statistics
|Affectv Ltd
|https://affectv.com/privacy-policy
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|AddApptr GmbH
|https://www.addapptr.com/data-privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|The Reach Group GmbH
|https://www.reachgroup.com/en/privacy-statement/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Hybrid Adtech GmbH
|https://hybrid.ai/data_protection_policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Mobusi Mobile Advertising S.L.
|https://www.mobusi.com/privacy.en.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Oracle
|https://www.oracle.com/legal/privacy/marketing-cloud-data-cloud-privacy-policy.html,
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Duplo Media AS
|https://www.easy-ads.com/privacypolicy.htm
Necessary
Statistics
|twiago GmbH
|https://www.twiago.com/datenschutz/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Pocketmath Pte Ltd
|www.pocketmath.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Effiliation
|https://inter.effiliation.com/politique-confidentialite.html
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Eulerian Technologies
|https://www.eulerian.com/en/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Seenergy Netherlands B.V.
|http://seenergy.com/privacy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Whenever Media Ltd
|https://www.whenevermedia.com/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Webedia
|http://www.webedia-group.com/site/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Yormedia Solutions Ltd
|http://www.yormedia.com/privacy-and-cookies-notice/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Seenthis AB
|https://seenthis.co/privacy-notice-2018-04-18.pdf
Necessary
|Nativo, Inc.
|https://www.nativo.com/interest-based-ads
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Browsi Mobile Ltd
|http://gobrowsi.com/browsi-privacy-policy/
Necessary
Statistics
|Parsec Media Inc.
|www.parsec.media/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Bidmanagement GmbH
|https://www.adspert.net/en/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|SK Media Group, LLC
|http://www.sheknowsmedia.com/faq/ad-services-privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Brand Metrics Sweden AB
|https://collector.brandmetrics.com/brandmetrics_privacypolicy.pdf
Necessary
|LeftsnRight, Inc. dba LIQWID
|https://liqwid.solutions/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|TradeTracker
|https://tradetracker.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|AudienceProject Aps
|https://privacy.audienceproject.com
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Avazu Inc.
|http://avazuinc.com/opt-out/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Cloud Technologies S.A.
|http://onaudience.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|dunnhumby Germany GmbH
|https://www.sociomantic.com/privacy/en/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|IgnitionAi Ltd
|https://www.isitelab.io/default.aspx
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Commanders Act
|https://www.commandersact.com/en/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|DynAdmic
|http://eu.dynadmic.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|SINGLESPOT SAS
|https://www.singlespot.com/privacy_policy?locale=fr
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Arrivalist Co.
|https://www.arrivalist.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Ziff Davis LLC
|http://www.ziffdavis.com/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|INVIBES GROUP
|http://www.invibes.com/terms
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
|R-Advertising
|http://www.tradedoubler.com/en/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Myntelligence Limited
|http://www.myntelligence.com/privacy-page/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|PROXISTORE
|https://www.proxistore.com/common/en/cgv
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Mobile Journey B.V.
|https://mobilejourney.com/Privacy-Policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Tradedoubler AB
|https://www.tradedoubler.com/en/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Statistics
|Signals
|https://signalsdata.com/platform-cookie-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Beachfront Media LLC
|http://beachfront.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Publishers Internationale Pty Ltd
|https://www.pi-rate.com.au/privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Proxi.cloud Sp. z o.o.
|https://proxi.cloud/info/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Bmind a Sales Maker Company, S.L.
|http://www.bmind.es/legal-notice/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Ooyala Inc
|ooyala.com/privacy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
|Neodata Group srl
|https://www.neodatagroup.com/en/security-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Innovid Inc.
|http://www.innovid.com/privacy-policy
Marketing
Statistics
|Playbuzz Ltd.
|https://www.playbuzz.com/PrivacyPolicy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
|Cxense ASA
|https://www.cxense.com/about-us/privacy-policy
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Adimo
|https://adimo.co/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Statistics
|SpringServe, LLC
|https://springserve.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
|GDMServices, Inc. d/b/a FiksuDSP
|https://fiksu.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|Cuebiq Inc.
|https://www.cuebiq.com/privacypolicy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|travel audience GmbH
|https://travelaudience.com/product-privacy-policy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Demandbase, Inc.
|https://www.demandbase.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Solocal
|https://client.adhslx.com/privacy.html
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|ADRINO Sp. z o.o.
|http://www.adrino.pl/ciasteczkowa-polityka/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Forensiq LLC
|https://impact.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Statistics
|Adludio Ltd
|https://adludio.com/privacypolicy
Statistics
|Adtelligent Inc.
|https://adtelligent.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
|mbr targeting GmbH
|https://privacy.mbr-targeting.com/?optedIn=true
Necessary
Marketing
|PREX Programmatic Exchange GmbH&Co KG
|http://www.programmatic-exchange.com/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|bidstack ltd
|https://bidstack.com/policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|TACTIC™ Real-Time Marketing AS
|https://tacticrealtime.com/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
|Yieldr UK
|https://www.yieldr.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|White Ops, Inc.
|https://www.whiteops.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Statistics
|uppr GmbH
|https://netzwerk.uppr.de/privacy-policy.do
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|Telecoming S.A.
|http://www.telecoming.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
|Ad Unity Ltd
|http://www.adunity.com/privacy-policy.html
Marketing
|Cybba, Inc.
|http://cybba.com/about/legal/data-processing-agreement/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Zeta Global
|https://zetaglobal.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|DEFINE MEDIA GMBH
|http://www.definemedia.de/datenschutz-conative/
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
|RevX Inc.
|https://www.revx.io/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
|AdElement Media Solutions Pvt Ltd
|http://adelement.com/privacy-policy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Social Tokens Ltd.
|http://woobi.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|TAPTAP Networks SL
|http://www.taptapnetworks.com/privacy_policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|hbfsTech
|http://www.hbfstech.com/fr/privacy.html
Marketing
Necessary
|TARGETSPOT BELGIUM SPRL
|http://marketing.targetspot.com/Targetspot/Legal/TargetSpot%20Privacy%20Policy%20-%20June%202018.pdf
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Internet BillBoard a.s.
|http://www.ibillboard.com/en/privacy-information/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|B2B Media Group EMEA GmbH
|https://www.selfcampaign.com/static/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|HIRO Media Ltd
|http://hiro-media.com/privacy.php
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|pilotx.tv
|https://pilotx.tv/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
|CerebroAd.com s.r.o.
|https://www.cerebroad.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Ströer Mobile Performance GmbH
|https://stroeermobileperformance.com/?dl=privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
|LEMO MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
|http://www.lemomedia.com/terms.pdf
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Totaljobs Group Ltd
|https://www.totaljobs.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Madington
|https://delivered-by-madington.com/dat-privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
|Neustar, Inc.
|https://www.home.neustar/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|AdColony, Inc.
|www.adcolony.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|RevLifter Ltd
|https://www.revlifter.com/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
|YellowHammer Media Group
|http://www.yhmg.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
|adledge
|https://adledge.com/data-privacy/
Statistics
|Clicksco Digital Limited
|https://carbondmp.com/privacy.html
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Arcspire Limited
|https://s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/public.arcspire.io/docs/ARCSPIRE-PrivacyPolicy_v1.0.pdf
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Automattic Inc.
|https://en.blog.wordpress.com/2017/12/04/updated-privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|KUPONA GmbH
|https://www.kupona.de/dsgvo/
Marketing
Statistics
|FM Labs LLC
|https://fidelity-media.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
|Sub2 Technologies Ltd
|http://www.sub2tech.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
|Haensel AMS GmbH
|https://haensel-ams.com/data-privacy/
Linking Devices
Marketing
Statistics
|Opinary GmbH
|https://opinary.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Marketing
|PLAYGROUND XYZ EMEA LTD
|https://playground.xyz/privacy/privacy-policy.pdf
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
|Oracle AddThis
|http://www.addthis.com/privacy/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
|Triboo Data Analytics
|https://www.shinystat.com/it/informativa_sito.html
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|PurposeLab, LLC
|https://purposelab.com/privacy/
Statistics
|Turbo
|http://www.turboadv.com/white-rabbit-privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
|NEXD
|https://nexd.com/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
|Schibsted Product and Tech UK
|https://www.schibsted.com/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
|Little Big Data sp.z.o.o.
|http://dtxngr.com/legal/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Necessary
Marketing
Necessary
Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
Preferences
Preference cookies enable a website to remember information that changes the way the website behaves or looks, like your preferred language or the region that you are in.
Statistics
Statistic cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.
Marketing
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.