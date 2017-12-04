Back to chromeunboxed.com

chromeunboxed.com ("Website") uses a third party technology called Ezoic.

INFORMATION ABOUT OUR ORGANIZATION AND WEBSITE

Ezoic is committed to protecting your privacy. We will only use the information that we collect lawfully in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (Regulation (EU) 2016/679).

Ezoic's principal activities are:

  • Website analytics
  • Website personalization
  • Website hosting

Our privacy policy covers Ezoic Inc., Ezoic Limited and this Website:

Ezoic Inc.

5870 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, California, United States

Ezoic Limited

Toffee Factory, Lower Steenbergs Yard, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 2DF United Kingdom

DATA

In order to provide our products and services and related support, it is necessary for Ezoic to transfer your personal data outside of the European Union.  In such case, the data controller for this data for EU residents is Ezoic Inc. having it’s registered offices at 5870 El Camino Real Carlsbad, California, United States.  All questions of requests regarding the processing of data may be addresses to data@ezoic.com

PROVIDING VISITORS WITH ANONYMOUS ACCESS

If you do not consent to such collection, you can access this website without disclosing your personal data.

AUTOMATIC COLLECTION OF INFORMATION

Ezoic records data about the individuals and the traffic to this website. Ezoic is this website's limited agent (and data controller in the EU context) for the purpose of providing Internet data and optimization services. Ezoic may use this data to improve its service or enable other services (e.g., using visitor traffic logs or data posted through the service to improve the optimization of other websites).

Personal Information

Ezoic may collect personal information as defined in GDPR (such as IP address and a unique id in a cookie) about visitors to your website for the purposes of statistics, analytics and personalization. In addition, Ezoic works with numerous third parties for the collection and storage of data and the providing of analytics and advertising services.

Use of Personal Information

Purpose/Activity Type(s) of Data Lawful basis for processig
 To improve user experience
  •  Identity
  • Technical
  • Usage
  Your information helps us to provide you with a more pleasant, efficient experience on this website that may be customized to how you or others respond to content and ads on this or other websites.
 To improve ad performance
  •  Identity
  • Technical
  • Usage
  Your information helps us to optimize the placement, size, timing and number of ads displayed to you. It enables us to make smart decision that help this website owner earn money but reduce the disruption of ads on your experience.
 To improve content creation
  •  Identity
  • Technical
  • Usage
  Your information helps us learn what content you care about and enjoy and, the style of content you like and what you engage the most with. This helps us produce more content and features that you might like.
 To improve website performance
  •  Identity
  • Technical
  • Usage
  Your information helps us measure various performance metrics about our site, such as site speed, so that we can improve the performance of this site.

 

PROCESSING OF DATA AND CONSENT

We will process the data we collect about you to improve the operation of this and other websites. This information helps us make decisions about what content to show, how it should be formatted, the number, size and placement of advertisements and how content should be delivered to individuals. THis information is also used for analysis of performance and reporting.

USE OF APPLICATION LOGS

Our servers automatically record information (“Application Log Data”) created by your use of this website. Application Log Data may include information such as your IP address, browser type, operating system, the referring web page, pages visited, location, your mobile carrier, device and application IDs, search terms, and cookie information. We use this information to diagnose and improve our services. Except as stated in section (Data Retention), we will either delete the Application Log Data or remove any account identifiers, such as your username, full IP address, or email address, after 48 months.

DATA RETENTION

The personal information we collect is retained for no longer than necessary to fulfil the stated purposes in section “PROCESSING OF DATA AND CONSENT” above or for a period specifically required by law or regulation that Ezoic is obligated to follow. Personal data used to fulfil verification of certain types of services such as SSL certificate, payments, and billing will be retained for a minimum of 5 years depending on the class of product or service and may be retained in either a physical or electronic format. Even if you request deletion or erasure of your data, we may retain your personal data to the extent necessary and for so long as necessary for our legitimate business interests or performance of contractual obligations. After the retention period is over, Ezoic securely disposes or anonymizes your personal information in order to prevent loss, theft, misuse, or unauthorized access.

CONFIDENTIALITY / SECURITY

We have implemented security policies, rules and technical measures to protect the personal data that we have under our control from: unauthorized access improper use or disclosure unauthorized modification unlawful destruction or accidental loss. All our employees and data processors, who have access to, and are associated with the processing of personal data, are obliged to respect the confidentiality of our visitors’ personal data. We ensure that your personal data will not be disclosed to State institutions and authorities except if required by law or other regulation

DATA ACCESS & DELETION

You have the right to view information that we have collected about you and to request deletion of any personal information we may have. You can use this data lookup tool to complete these actions.

 

Below is a list of cookies that are commonly set on this website.

 

Below is a list of usage, technical and identify metrics that are commonly stored and processed when you use this website

Your location information, including country, state, city, metro and postal code
The webpage your were at before this website
The type of browser you use and the version
The brand and operating system of your device
What time zone you're in and what time it is there
What pages on this site you visit
How you interact with this website, including time spent, how much you scroll and your mouse movements
The size of your devices screen and the size of the browser on that screen
What content you share on the page
If you copy and paste content on this website
What ad or link you clicked on to arrive at this website
The type of internet connection you use and your ISP or service provider
How long it takes for this website's content to get transfered to your browser, load in your browser and render
The weather where you are currently located
Your age and gender
Your ip address
A unique id so that we can recognize you
What ads you click on
Cookies
Cookie NameCategoryDescription


A list of Vendors that may be used on this website
NamePolicyFeaturesPurposes
Emerse Sverige ABhttps://www.emerse.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
BeeswaxIO Corporationhttps://www.beeswax.com/privacy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
TripleLift, Inc.https://triplelift.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
AdMaxim Inc.http://www.admaxim.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
ADventori SAShttps://www.adventori.com/with-us/legal-notice/
Necessary
Marketing
Oath (EMEA) Limitedhttps://policies.oath.com/ie/en/oath/privacy/index.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Venatus Media Limitedhttps://www.venatusmedia.com/privacy/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Exponential Interactive, Inchttp://exponential.com/privacy
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
AdSpirit GmbHhttp://www.adspirit.de/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
BidTheatre ABhttps://www.bidtheatre.com/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Conversant Europe Ltd.https://www.conversantmedia.eu/legal/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Etarget SEhttps://www.etarget.sk/privacy.php
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
ADITION technologies AGadition.com/datenschutz
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Quantcast International Limitedhttps://www.quantcast.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Adikteevhttps://www.adikteev.com/eu/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
Roq.ad GmbHhttps://www.roq.ad/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Vibrant Media Limitedhttps://www.vibrantmedia.com/en/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Captify Technologies Limitedhttp://www.captify.co.uk/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
NEURAL.ONEhttps://web.neural.one/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Sovrn Holdings Inchttps://www.sovrn.com/sovrn-privacy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
NEORY GmbHhttps://www.neory.com/privacy.html
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
AppNexus Inc.https://www.appnexus.com/en/company/platform-privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Index Exchange, Inc. www.indexexchange.com/privacy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
ADARA MEDIA UNLIMITEDhttps://adara.com/privacy-promise/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Avocet Systems Limitedhttp://www.avocet.io/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
xAd, Inc. dba GroundTruthhttps://www.groundtruth.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Tradelab, SAShttp://tradelab.com/en/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Smart Adserverhttp://smartadserver.com/company/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
The Rubicon Project, Limitedhttp://rubiconproject.com/rubicon-project-yield-optimization-privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Purch Group, Inc.http://www.purch.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Dataxu, Inc. https://www.dataxu.com/about-us/privacy/data-collection-platform/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
MediaMath, Inc.http://www.mediamath.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Criteo SAhttps://www.criteo.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Crimtan Holdings Limitedhttps://crimtan.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
RTB House S.A.https://www.rtbhouse.com/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
Scene Stealer Limitedhttp://scenestealer.tv/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Blis Media Limitedhttp://www.blis.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Simplifi Holdings Inc.https://www.simpli.fi/site-privacy-policy2/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
LifeStreet Corporationhttp://www.lifestreet.com/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
ShareThis, Inc.http://www.sharethis.com/privacy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
N Technologies Inc.https://n.rich/privacy-notice
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Madison Logic, Inc.https://www.madisonlogic.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Sirdatahttps://www.sirdata.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
OpenX Software Ltd. and its affiliateshttps://www.openx.com/legal/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
GroupMhttps://www.groupm.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Justpremium BVhttp://justpremium.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Intent Media, Inc.https://intentmedia.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Vdopia DBA Chocolate Platformhttps://chocolateplatform.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
RhythmOne, LLChttps://www.rhythmone.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Sharethrough, Inchttps://platform-cdn.sharethrough.com/privacy-policy
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
PulsePoint, Inc.https://www.pulsepoint.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Amobee, Inc. https://www.amobee.com/trust/privacy-guidelines
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
M32 Media Inchttps://m32.media/privacy-cookie-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Greenhouse Group BV (with its trademark LemonPI)https://www.lemonpi.io/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
GumGum, Inc.https://gumgum.com/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Active Agent AGhttp://www.active-agent.com/de/unternehmen/datenschutzerklaerung/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
PubMatic, Inc.https://pubmatic.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Tapad, Inc. https://www.tapad.com/privacy
Linking Devices
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Skimbit Ltdhttps://skimlinks.com/pages/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
adsquare GmbHwww.adsquare.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Impression Desk Technologies Limitedhttps://impressiondesk.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Adverlinehttps://www.adverline.com/privacy/
Marketing
Necessary
affilinethttps://www.affili.net/de/footeritem/datenschutz
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Smaato, Inc.https://www.smaato.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Rakuten Marketing LLChttps://rakutenmarketing.com/legal-notices/services-privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Yieldlab AGhttp://www.yieldlab.de/meta-navigation/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Adform A/Shttps://site.adform.com/privacy-policy-opt-out/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
NetSuccess, s.r.o.https://www.inres.sk/pp/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
iRIX Software Engineering AGhttps://www.irix.ch/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Fifty Technology Limitedhttps://fiftymedia.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
The Trade Desk, Inc and affiliated companieshttps://www.thetradedesk.com/general/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Hottraffic BV (DMA Institute)https://www.dma-institute.com/privacy-compliancy/
Necessary
Statistics
Taboola Europe Limitedhttps://www.taboola.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Maytrics GmbHhttps://maytrics.com/node/2
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
comScore, Inc.https://www.comscore.com/About-comScore/Privacy-Policy
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
LoopMe Ltdhttps://loopme.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Eyeota Ptd Ltdhttps://www.eyeota.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Adloox SAhttp://adloox.com/disclaimer
Statistics
Teads https://teads.tv/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Marketing
Necessary
admetrics GmbHhttps://admetrics.io/en/privacy_policy/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
SlimCut Media SAShttp://www.slimcutmedia.com/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Necessary
Rich Audiencehttps://richaudience.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Widespace ABhttps://www.widespace.com/legal/privacy-policy-notice/
Necessary
Marketing
Sizmek Technologies, Inc. https://www.sizmek.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Avid Media Ltdhttp://www.avidglobalmedia.eu/privacy-policy.html
Necessary
Marketing
LiveRamp, Inc.www.liveramp.com/service-privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Admotion SRLhttp://www.admotion.com/policy/
Necessary
Marketing
ConnectAd Realtime GmbHhttp://connectadrealtime.com/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
Lotame Solutions, Inc.https://www.lotame.com/about-lotame/privacy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Nano Interactive GmbHhttp://www.nanointeractive.com/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
PIXIMEDIA SAShttps://piximedia.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Ströer SSP GmbHhttps://www.stroeer.de/fileadmin/user_upload/Datenschutz.pdf
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
ShowHeroes GmbHhttp://showheroes.com/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Confiant Inc.https://www.confiant.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Teemo SAhttps://teemo.co/fr/confidentialite/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
YOC AGhttps://yoc.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Beemray Oyhttps://www.beemray.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
MiQhttp://wearemiq.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
ADman Interactive SLhttp://admanmedia.com/politica
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Admedo Ltdhttps://www.admedo.com/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
MADVERTISE MEDIAhttp://madvertise.com/en/gdpr/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Underdog Media LLC https://underdogmedia.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Seedtag Advertising S.Lhttps://www.seedtag.com/en/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Snapsort Inc., operating as Sortablehttps://sortable.com/privacy
Necessary
Statistics
ID5 Technology SAShttps://www.id5.io/privacy
Necessary
Reveal Mobile, Increvealmobile.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
One Person Health, Inc. (DBA Adacado)https://www.adacado.com/privacy-policy-april-25-2018/
Marketing
Necessary
AdRoll Inchttps://www.adrollgroup.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
IPONWEB GmbHhttps://www.iponweb.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
BIDSWITCH GmbHhttp://www.bidswitch.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
EASYmedia GmbHhttps://login.rtbmarket.com/gdpr
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Outbrain UK Ltdhttps://www.outbrain.com/legal/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Preference
district m inc.https://districtm.net/en/page/platforms-data-and-privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Bombora Inc.https://bombora.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Yieldmo, Inc.https://www.yieldmo.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
TreSensa, Inc.www.tresensa.com/eu-privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Flashtalking, Inc.http://www.flashtalking.com/privacypolicy/
Necessary
Sift Media, Inchttps://www.sift.co/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Sublime Skinzhttp://ayads.co/privacy.php
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
FORTVISIONhttp://fortvision.com/POC/index.html
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
digitalAudiencehttp://digitalaudience.io/legal/privacy-cookies/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Adkernel LLChttp://adkernel.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Thirdpresence Oyhttp://www.thirdpresence.com/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
EMX Digital LLChttps://emxdigital.com/privacy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
33Acrosshttp://www.33across.com/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Platform161https://platform161.com/cookie-and-privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Teroa S.A.https://www.e-planning.net/en/privacy.html
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
1020, Inc. dba Placecast and Ericsson Emodohttps://www.ericsson-emodo.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Media.net Advertising FZ-LLChttps://www.media.net/en/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Delta Projects ABhttp://www.deltaprojects.com/data-collection-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
advanced store GmbHhttp://www.advanced-store.com/de/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Switch Concepts Limitedhttps://www.switchconcepts.com/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
video intelligence AGhttps://www.vi.ai/privacy-policy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Semasio GmbHhttp://www.semasio.com/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Location Sciences AI Ltdhttps://www.locationsciences.ai/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Zemanta, Inc.http://www.zemanta.com/legal/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Tapjoy, Inc.https://www.tapjoy.com/legal/#privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Sellpoints Inc.https://retargeter.com/service-privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
2KDirect, Inc. (dba iPromote)https://www.ipromote.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Centro, Inc.https://www.centro.net/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Rezonence Limitedhttps://rezonence.com/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Publicis Media GmbHhttps://www.publicismedia.de/datenschutz/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
SYNChttps://redirect.sync.tv/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
ORTEC B.V.https://www.ortecadscience.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Marketing
Ligatus GmbHhttps://www.ligatus.com/en/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Adssets ABhttp://adssets.com/policy/
Marketing
Statistics
Collective Europe Ltd.https://www.timeincuk.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Ogury Ltd.https://www.ogury.com/privacy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
1plusX AGhttps://www.1plusx.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
AntVoicehttps://www.antvoice.com/en/privacypolicy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
smartclip Holding AGhttp://privacy-portal.smartclip.net/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
DoubleVerify Inc.​https://www.doubleverify.com/privacy/
Statistics
Mediasmart Mobile S.L.http://mediasmart.io/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
IgnitionOnehttps://www.ignitionone.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
emetriq GmbHhttps://www.emetriq.com/datenschutz/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Leadplace - Temeliohttps://temelio.com/vie-privee
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
adrule GmbHhttps://www.adrule.net/de/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
A Million Ads Limitedhttps://www.amillionads.com/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
remerge GmbHhttps://remerge.io/privacy-policy.html
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Rockerbox, Inchttp://rockerbox.com/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Bounce Exchange, Inchttps://www.bouncex.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Zebestofhttp://www.zebestof.com/en/about-us-2/privacy-en/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Smartology Limitedhttps://www.smartology.net/privacy-policy/
Statistics
OneTag Ltdhttps://www.onetag.net/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
LiquidM Technology GmbHhttps://liquidm.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
ARMIS SAShttp://armis.tech/infos-cookies/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Audiens S.r.l.http://www.audiens.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Statistics
7Hops.com Inc. (ZergNet)zergnet.com/privacy
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Bucksense Inchttp://www.bucksense.com/platform-privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Bidtellect, Inchttps://www.bidtellect.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Adello Group AGhttps://www.adello.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
RTK.IO, Inchttp://www.rtk.io/privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Preference
Marketing
Statistics
Spotadhttp://www.spotad.co/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
AdTheorent, Inchttp://adtheorent.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Digitize New Media Ltdhttp://www.digitize.ie/online-privacy
Marketing
Preference
Bannerflow ABbannerflow.com/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Sonobi, Inchttp://sonobi.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Unruly Group Ltdhttps://unruly.co/privacy/
Marketing
Necessary
Statistics
Spolecznosci Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.https://www.spolecznosci.pl/polityka-prywatnosci
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
iotec global Ltd.https://www.iotecglobal.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Research Now Group, Inchttps://www.valuedopinions.co.uk/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Goodway Group, Inc.https://goodwaygroup.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Netsprint SAhttp://spoldzielnia.nsaudience.pl/opt-out/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Intowow Innovation Ltd.http://www.intowow.com/privacy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Mirando GmbH & Co KGhttps://wwwmirando.de/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Sanoma Media Finlandhttps://sanoma.fi/tietoa-meista/tietosuoja/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Viralize SRLhttps://viralize.com/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Genius Sports Media Limitedhttp://www.geniussports.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
Collective, Inc. dba Vistohttps://www.vistohub.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Onnetwork Sp. z o.o.https://www.onnetwork.tv/pp_services.php
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Revcontent, LLChttps://faq.revcontent.com/customer/en/portal/articles/2703838-revcontent-s-privacy-and-cookie-policy
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
RockYou, Inc.https://rockyou.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Statistics
LKQD, a division of Nexstar Digital, LLC.http://www.lkqd.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Golden Beeshttp://goldenbees.fr/notre-politique-de-confidentialite/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Spot.IM Ltd.http://spot.im/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Triton Digital Canada Inc.https://www.tritondigital.com/privacy-policies
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
plista GmbHhttps://www.plista.com/about/privacy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
TimeOnehttps://www.timeonegroup.com/en/privacy-policies/
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Inskin Media LTDhttp://www.inskinmedia.com/privacy-policy.html
Marketing
Necessary
Jaduda GmbHhttps://www.jadudamobile.com/datenschutzerklaerung/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Converge-Digitalhttps://converge-digital.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Smadex SLhttp://smadex.com/end-user-privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Comcast International France SASfreewheel.tv/privacy-policy
Necessary
McCann Discipline LTDhttps://www.primis.tech/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/primisPrivacyPolicy2018.pdf
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
AdClear GmbHhttps://www.adclear.de/datenschutzerklaerung/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Codewise Sp. z o.o. Sp. khttps://voluumdsp.com/end-user-privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
ADYOULIKE SAhttps://www.adyoulike.com/privacy_policy.php
Preference
Necessary
Marketing
mobalo GmbHhttps://www.mobalo.com/datenschutz/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
A.Mobhttps://adotmob.com/privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Steel House, Inc.https://steelhouse.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Improve Digital International BVhttps://www.improvedigital.com/platform-privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
On Device Research Limitedhttps://s.on-device.com/privacyPolicy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Keymanticshttps://www.keymantics.com/assets/privacy-policy.pdf
Necessary
Marketing
R-TARGEThttp://www.r-target.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
mainADV Srlhttp://www.mainad.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Integral Ad Science, Inc.https://integralads.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Qwertizehttps://www.qwertize.com/en/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Sojern, Inc.https://www.sojern.com/privacy/product-privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Celtra, Inc.https://www.celtra.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
SpotXhttps://www.spotx.tv/privacy-policy/
Necessary
ADMAN - Phaistos Networks, S.A.http://www.adman.gr/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
SMARTSTREAM.TV GmbHhttps://www.smartstream.tv/en/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Knorex Pte Ltdhttps://www.knorex.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Gamnedhttps://www.gamned.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Accorp Sp. z o.o.http://www.instytut-pollster.pl/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
ADUXhttp://www.adux.com/donnees-personelles/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
PowerLinks Media Limitedhttps://www.powerlinks.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Preference
Jivox Corphttp://www.jivox.com/privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Connatix Native Exchange Inc.https://connatix.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Polar Mobile Group Inc.https://privacy.polar.me
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Clipcentric, Inc.https://clipcentric.com/privacy.bhtml
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Readpeak Oyhttp://readpeak.com/privacy-policy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Perform Media Services Ltdhttp://www.performgroup.com/media-privacy-notice
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Marketing
Necessary
S4Mhttp://www.s4m.io/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Mobile Professionals BVhttps://mobpro.com/privacy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
usemax advertisement (Emego GmbH)http://www.usemax.de/?l=privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Adobe Advertising Cloudhttps://www.adobe.com/nz/privacy/marketing-cloud.html
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Videology Ltd.https://videologygroup.com/en/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
The ADEX GmbHhttps://www.theadex.com/privacy-opt-out/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Welect GmbHhttps://www.welect.de/datenschutz
Statistics
StackAdaptwww.stackadapt.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
WEBORAMAhttps://weborama.com/privacy_en/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Liveintent Inc.https://liveintent.com/services-privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
DigiTrust / IAB Tech Labhttp://www.digitru.st/privacy-policy/
Necessary
zeotap GmbHhttps://www.zeotap.com/privacy_policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
TabMo SAShttp://static.tabmo.io.s3.amazonaws.com/privacy-policy/index.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Schibsted Classified Media Spain, S.L.https://www.vibbo.com/privacidad.htm?ca=0_s
Preference
Permodo GmbHhttps://permodo.com/de/privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
AdTiming Technology Company Limitedhttp://www.adtiming.com/en/privacypolicy.html
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Preference
Fyber https://www.fyber.com/legal/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
ad6mediahttps://www.ad6media.fr/privacy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
The Kantar Group Limitedhttp://www.kantar.com/cookies-policies
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Rockabox Media Ltdhttp://scoota.com/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Marfeel Slutions S.Lhttps://www.marfeel.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
InMobi Pte Ltdhttps://www.inmobi.com/privacy-policy-for-eea
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Telaria, Inchttps://telaria.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Gemius SAhttps://www.gemius.com/cookie-policy.html
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Wizalyhttps://www.wizaly.com/terms-of-use#privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Statistics
Apester Ltdhttps://apester.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Adelphic LLChttps://adelphic.com/platform/privacy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Aerserv LLChttps://www.aerserv.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Instinctive, Inc.https://instinctive.io/privacy
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
Optomaton UGhttp://optomaton.com/privacy.html
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Video Media Groep B.V.http://www.videomediagroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Privacy-policy-VMG.pdf
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Digilant Spain, SLUhttps://www.digilant.com/es/politica-privacidad/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Vublewww.vuble.tv/us/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Orion Semanticshttp://static.orion-semantics.com/privacy.html
Necessary
Marketing
Signal Digital Inc.https://www.signal.co/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Visarity Technologies GmbHhttp://primo.design/docs/PrivacyPolicyPrimo.html
Statistics
DIGITEKA Technologieshttps://www.ultimedia.com/POLICY.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Linicomhttps://www.linicom.com/privacy/
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Acuityads Inc.https://www.acuityads.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Mindlytix SAShttp://mindlytix.com/privacy/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Permutive, Inc.https://permutive.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Onlysix Limitedhttps://permutive.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Matomy Media Ltd.https://www.mobfox.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
MGID Inc.https://www.mgid.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Meetrics GmbHhttps://www.meetrics.com/en/data-privacy/
Statistics
Yieldlove GmbHhttp://www.yieldlove.com/cookie-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Seeding Alliance GmbHhttp://seeding-alliance.de/datenschutz
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
My6sense Inc.https://my6sense.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Preference
Ezoic Inc.https://www.ezoic.com/terms/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Bigabid Media Ltdhttp://www.bigabid.com/data-protection/gdpr
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Free Stream Media Corp. dba Samba TVhttps://samba.tv/legal/privacy-policy-2-28-2018/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Samba TV UK Limitedhttps://samba.tv/legal/privacy-policy-2-28-2018/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Somo Audience Corphttps://somoaudience.com/legal/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
realzeit GmbHhttps://realzeitmedia.com/privacy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Vidoomy Media SLhttp://vidoomy.com/privacy-policy.html
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
communicationAds GmbH & Co. KGhttps://www.communicationads.net/aboutus/privacy/
Necessary
Getintent USA, inc.https://getintent.com/privacy/
Necessary
mediarithmics SAShttp://www.mediarithmics.com/en/data-privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
VECTAURYhttps://www.vectaury.io/en/personal-data
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Nielsen Marketing Cloudhttp://www.nielsen.com/us/en/privacy-statement/exelate-privacy-policy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Digital Control GmbH & Co. KGhttp://advolution.de/privacy.php
Necessary
Marketing
1000mercishttp://ads.1000mercis.com/fr.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Qriouslyhttps://www.qriously.com/privacy
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Audience Trading Platform Ltd.https://atp.io/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Pixalate, Inc.http://pixalate.com/privacypolicy/
Necessary
Statistics
Triapodi Ltd.https://appreciate.mobi/page.html#/end-user-privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Exactag GmbHhttps://www.exactag.com/en/data-privacy/
Necessary
Statistics
Affectv Ltdhttps://affectv.com/privacy-policy
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
AddApptr GmbHhttps://www.addapptr.com/data-privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
The Reach Group GmbHhttps://www.reachgroup.com/en/privacy-statement/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Hybrid Adtech GmbHhttps://hybrid.ai/data_protection_policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Mobusi Mobile Advertising S.L.https://www.mobusi.com/privacy.en.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Oraclehttps://www.oracle.com/legal/privacy/marketing-cloud-data-cloud-privacy-policy.html,
Linking Devices
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Duplo Media AShttps://www.easy-ads.com/privacypolicy.htm
Necessary
Statistics
twiago GmbHhttps://www.twiago.com/datenschutz/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Pocketmath Pte Ltdwww.pocketmath.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Effiliationhttps://inter.effiliation.com/politique-confidentialite.html
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Eulerian Technologieshttps://www.eulerian.com/en/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Seenergy Netherlands B.V.http://seenergy.com/privacy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Whenever Media Ltdhttps://www.whenevermedia.com/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Webediahttp://www.webedia-group.com/site/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Yormedia Solutions Ltdhttp://www.yormedia.com/privacy-and-cookies-notice/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Seenthis ABhttps://seenthis.co/privacy-notice-2018-04-18.pdf
Necessary
Nativo, Inc.https://www.nativo.com/interest-based-ads
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Browsi Mobile Ltdhttp://gobrowsi.com/browsi-privacy-policy/
Necessary
Statistics
Parsec Media Inc.www.parsec.media/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Bidmanagement GmbHhttps://www.adspert.net/en/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
SK Media Group, LLChttp://www.sheknowsmedia.com/faq/ad-services-privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Brand Metrics Sweden ABhttps://collector.brandmetrics.com/brandmetrics_privacypolicy.pdf
Necessary
LeftsnRight, Inc. dba LIQWIDhttps://liqwid.solutions/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
TradeTrackerhttps://tradetracker.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
AudienceProject Apshttps://privacy.audienceproject.com
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Avazu Inc.http://avazuinc.com/opt-out/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Cloud Technologies S.A.http://onaudience.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
dunnhumby Germany GmbHhttps://www.sociomantic.com/privacy/en/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
IgnitionAi Ltdhttps://www.isitelab.io/default.aspx
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Commanders Acthttps://www.commandersact.com/en/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
DynAdmichttp://eu.dynadmic.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
SINGLESPOT SAS https://www.singlespot.com/privacy_policy?locale=fr
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Arrivalist Co.https://www.arrivalist.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Ziff Davis LLChttp://www.ziffdavis.com/privacy-policy
Linking Devices
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
INVIBES GROUPhttp://www.invibes.com/terms
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
R-Advertisinghttp://www.tradedoubler.com/en/privacy-policy/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Myntelligence Limitedhttp://www.myntelligence.com/privacy-page/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
PROXISTOREhttps://www.proxistore.com/common/en/cgv
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Mobile Journey B.V.https://mobilejourney.com/Privacy-Policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Tradedoubler ABhttps://www.tradedoubler.com/en/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Necessary
Statistics
Signalshttps://signalsdata.com/platform-cookie-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Beachfront Media LLChttp://beachfront.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Publishers Internationale Pty Ltdhttps://www.pi-rate.com.au/privacy.html
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Proxi.cloud Sp. z o.o.https://proxi.cloud/info/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Bmind a Sales Maker Company, S.L.http://www.bmind.es/legal-notice/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Ooyala Incooyala.com/privacy
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Neodata Group srlhttps://www.neodatagroup.com/en/security-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Innovid Inc.http://www.innovid.com/privacy-policy
Marketing
Statistics
Playbuzz Ltd. https://www.playbuzz.com/PrivacyPolicy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Cxense ASAhttps://www.cxense.com/about-us/privacy-policy
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Adimohttps://adimo.co/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Statistics
SpringServe, LLChttps://springserve.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
GDMServices, Inc. d/b/a FiksuDSPhttps://fiksu.com/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Cuebiq Inc.https://www.cuebiq.com/privacypolicy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
travel audience GmbHhttps://travelaudience.com/product-privacy-policy/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Demandbase, Inc. https://www.demandbase.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Solocalhttps://client.adhslx.com/privacy.html
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
ADRINO Sp. z o.o.http://www.adrino.pl/ciasteczkowa-polityka/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Forensiq LLChttps://impact.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Statistics
Adludio Ltdhttps://adludio.com/privacypolicy
Statistics
Adtelligent Inc.https://adtelligent.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
mbr targeting GmbHhttps://privacy.mbr-targeting.com/?optedIn=true
Necessary
Marketing
PREX Programmatic Exchange GmbH&Co KGhttp://www.programmatic-exchange.com/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
bidstack ltdhttps://bidstack.com/policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
TACTIC™ Real-Time Marketing AShttps://tacticrealtime.com/privacy/
Necessary
Marketing
Yieldr UKhttps://www.yieldr.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
White Ops, Inc.https://www.whiteops.com/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Statistics
uppr GmbHhttps://netzwerk.uppr.de/privacy-policy.do
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
Telecoming S.A.http://www.telecoming.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Ad Unity Ltdhttp://www.adunity.com/privacy-policy.html
Marketing
Cybba, Inc.http://cybba.com/about/legal/data-processing-agreement/
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Zeta Globalhttps://zetaglobal.com/privacy-policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
DEFINE MEDIA GMBHhttp://www.definemedia.de/datenschutz-conative/
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
RevX Inc.https://www.revx.io/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
AdElement Media Solutions Pvt Ltdhttp://adelement.com/privacy-policy.html
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Social Tokens Ltd. http://woobi.com/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
TAPTAP Networks SLhttp://www.taptapnetworks.com/privacy_policy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
hbfsTechhttp://www.hbfstech.com/fr/privacy.html
Marketing
Necessary
TARGETSPOT BELGIUM SPRLhttp://marketing.targetspot.com/Targetspot/Legal/TargetSpot%20Privacy%20Policy%20-%20June%202018.pdf
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Internet BillBoard a.s.http://www.ibillboard.com/en/privacy-information/
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
B2B Media Group EMEA GmbHhttps://www.selfcampaign.com/static/privacy
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
HIRO Media Ltdhttp://hiro-media.com/privacy.php
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
pilotx.tvhttps://pilotx.tv/privacy/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
CerebroAd.com s.r.o.https://www.cerebroad.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Ströer Mobile Performance GmbHhttps://stroeermobileperformance.com/?dl=privacy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Necessary
Statistics
LEMO MEDIA GROUP LIMITEDhttp://www.lemomedia.com/terms.pdf
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Totaljobs Group Ltd https://www.totaljobs.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Madingtonhttps://delivered-by-madington.com/dat-privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Neustar, Inc.https://www.home.neustar/privacy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
AdColony, Inc.www.adcolony.com/privacy-policy
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
RevLifter Ltdhttps://www.revlifter.com/privacy-policy
Necessary
Marketing
YellowHammer Media Grouphttp://www.yhmg.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
adledgehttps://adledge.com/data-privacy/
Statistics
Clicksco Digital Limitedhttps://carbondmp.com/privacy.html
Linking Devices
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Arcspire Limitedhttps://s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/public.arcspire.io/docs/ARCSPIRE-PrivacyPolicy_v1.0.pdf
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Automattic Inc.https://en.blog.wordpress.com/2017/12/04/updated-privacy-policy/
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
KUPONA GmbHhttps://www.kupona.de/dsgvo/
Marketing
Statistics
FM Labs LLChttps://fidelity-media.com/privacy-policy/
Precise Geographic Location Data
Marketing
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Sub2 Technologies Ltdhttp://www.sub2tech.com/privacy-policy/
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Haensel AMS GmbHhttps://haensel-ams.com/data-privacy/
Linking Devices
Marketing
Statistics
Opinary GmbHhttps://opinary.com/privacy-policy/
Necessary
Preference
Statistics
Marketing
PLAYGROUND XYZ EMEA LTDhttps://playground.xyz/privacy/privacy-policy.pdf
Marketing
Statistics
Necessary
Oracle AddThishttp://www.addthis.com/privacy/privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Necessary
Triboo Data Analyticshttps://www.shinystat.com/it/informativa_sito.html
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
PurposeLab, LLChttps://purposelab.com/privacy/
Statistics
Turbohttp://www.turboadv.com/white-rabbit-privacy-policy/
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Necessary
Marketing
Statistics
NEXDhttps://nexd.com/privacy-policy
Precise Geographic Location Data
Statistics
Necessary
Marketing
Schibsted Product and Tech UKhttps://www.schibsted.com/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Necessary
Marketing
Preference
Statistics
Little Big Data sp.z.o.o.http://dtxngr.com/legal/
Matching Data to Offline Sources
Linking Devices
Precise Geographic Location Data
Preference
Necessary
Marketing


Data Usage Purposes

Necessary
Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.

Preferences
Preference cookies enable a website to remember information that changes the way the website behaves or looks, like your preferred language or the region that you are in.

Statistics
Statistic cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.

Marketing
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.



Contacting Us

If there are any questions regarding this privacy policy or you wish to unsubscribe from our site and services you may contact us using the information below or by writing to us at:

111 W. Dixie Ave., Suite 200
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
United States


regarding chromeunboxed.com

Email:
robby@chromeunboxed.com